Video report by Sports Correspondent, Simon O'Rourke

Two Swedes made the journey to the Stadium of Light, after watching the Netflix documentary ' Sunderland 'Til I Die .'

Erik Engblom, and his friend Peter Karlsson, from the City of Ludvika in Sweden, came a long way to walk across the Wearmouth Bridge with the masses.

The Netflix documentary that brought them here chronicled two of the worst seasons in the Black Cats' long history.

But the Sunderland they visited is a happier football club these days, even if the Championship playoff push is starting to fizzle out.

Mr Engblom said: "The team struggling for every match. The management struggling for economy and not getting new players. Last, but not least, the supporters that never give in. The people, and the people in the city are really friendly."

"I got just as hooked as Eric on the same things. The passion for football, and the people seem very warm and happy, said Mr Karlsson.

"And just that, even if the team loses, they are really disappointed but next time they are there again.

On Saturday 18 March, Sunderland were up against Luton Town - who are much more likely to reach the playoffs and they took the lead.

But a slightly dubious penalty offered a way back and Amad's successful spot kick gave Sunderland a one-one draw and gave Erik and Peter a taste of the pride and the passion that inspired their trip.

Mr Engblom said: "It was a good game and I think that Luton wasn't the best team. I thik that Sunderland were the best team."

Mr Karlsson said: "The people, the excitement in the hall... it was perfect.

A pint in the Sunderland Fan museum was the final matchday ritual sampled by the visitors from Sweden.

They may not have seen the team win, but the welcome was warm, so hopefully, Erik and Peter got what they came for.