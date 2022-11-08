Larne have moved to the top of the Irish Premiership after Glentoran slipped to a surprise defeat.

The Inver Reds eased to a 4-0 win at home to Dungannon Swifts – Lee Bonis opening the scoring after just five minutes, before Mark Randall, Leroy Millar and Tomas Cosgrove also netted.

Tiernan Lynch’s side sit a point clear of Glentoran who lost 2-1 at Glenavon.

Aidan Wilson had put the east Belfast side ahead in first-half stoppage time, but goals from Micheal Glynn and Aaron Prendergast saw the Lurgan Blues turn things around in the second half.

Mick McDermott's side lost 2-1 to Glenavon Credit: Pacemaker

Third-placed Crusaders were 2-1 victors at Coleraine, while Linfield and Cliftonville played out a goalless draw at Windsor Park.

Portadown remain winless at the bottom of the table after a 2-0 defeat at Carrick Rangers.

Brian Healy scored in the 92nd minute to give Newry City a 3-2 win over Ballymena United.

