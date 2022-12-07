The Belfast Trust says it is carefully reviewing every aspect of the care received by Stella-Lily McCorkindale.

The five-year-old died on Monday at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children after contracting Streptococcus A.

Her father Robert said she had been sent home from hospital twice in the days before her death, and was advised to drink Lucozade Sport.

"I stupidly listened to the doctors even though I knew she wasn’t well,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I don’t want any other family to go through this, or any other child to suffer."

A statement from the Belfast Trust said hospital management would "be available to meet Stella-Lily's family at a time that suits them".

It went on: "We send our deepest condolences to the McCorkindale family following the passing of Stella-Lily.

"Every aspect of the care Stella-Lily received is being carefully reviewed.

"The death of a child is a heart-breaking event for family and friends and in such tragic circumstances we give the family space to grieve.

"Our thoughts are with them at this incredibly sad time."

