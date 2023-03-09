Play Brightcove video

Heavy snowfall and strong winds have created "blizzard-like" conditions across Northern Ireland with police warning of hazardous.

The public have been urged to exercise caution "if you must travel".

"Please proceed carefully and at lower speeds bearing in mind the impact of this weather on stopping distances and braking," police said.

At 3pm on Thursday a Met Office amber weather warning came into effect. It is in place until 4am on Friday. A yellow warning is in place until 2pm on Friday.

Periods of heavy snow are forecast which may mean that some rural communities become cut off.

The Met Office said "atrocious" travel conditions are expected.

Reporting live from Dromara on Thursday evening, Sarah McKinley said "as much as 20cm of snow could fall".

"A number of cars have got into difficulty at this busy commuting time."

Caution on the roads has been advised to motorists by the PSNI and The Department for Infrastructure as temperatures are set to fall to -4°C overnight.

Meanwhile, on the Glenshane Pass, Gareth Wilkinson added: "We waited all day for the snow, now it's falling very quickly and very heavily."

An amber weather warning is the second highest alert level which can be issued by The Met Office so disruption to travel is likely.

David Porter of the Department for Infrastructure said: "Our plan is to get as much grit on the road before the weather closes in on us.

"We've been able to do precautionary grits yesterday afternoon.

"Overnight there has been a full gritting action across the whole scheduled network."

Earlier the department said all schedule roads had been treated and gritting was to take place on 1,700 routes through the evening.

A statement added: "Industrial action by members of the GMB and Unite unions is continuing, and this has reduced the Department’s capacity to deliver the gritting service, however all available resources will be deployed this evening with a focus on those routes affected by snow. "The department also has arrangements in place with external contractors to assist in efforts with the clearance of snow from critical roads.

"Road users are reminded to exercise extra caution when travelling, particularly on untreated roads. Even though roads have been well gritted in the last 24-hour period, we cannot guarantee snow and ice free routes. "The Department thanks staff for their commitment to delivering this important public service."

