Police say they are treating the loss of two baton rounds during an incident at a hotel in Belfast city centre "extremely seriously".

The 'Attenuating Energy Projectile' rounds or AEPs were discovered missing after police responded to a report of a man with a gun threatening staff and guests on Sunday.

A 31-year-old man has since appeared in court charged with a number of offences, including carrying an imitation firearm and false imprisonment.

Detective Chief Superintendent Rowan Moore, Head of Special Operations Branch, appealed to the public for information about the AEP rounds but said any risk posed by them is "low".

He added that a review of the operation is underway "in order to prevent any such reoccurrence".

“Immediately following the operation it was discovered that two AEP rounds were missing.

"Searches of the immediate area were conducted without success.

An AEP round. Credit: PSNI

“While any risk posed by these rounds is low we are making the public aware that they have been lost and, despite the extensive efforts of police, have not been located.

“We are well aware of our responsibilities to safeguard equipment and the potential consequences that flow from that and are treating the loss of these rounds extremely seriously.

"A review of the operation has now commenced in order to prevent any such reoccurrence.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have lifted these items to return them to police without delay or for any member of the public who should come across these items not to touch them but to contact police immediately on 101."

