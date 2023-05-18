Play Brightcove video

Catch up on the highlights of this year's Balmoral Show.

The four-day extravaganza shows the best of what the agricultural industry has to offer in Northern Ireland.

The country's top animals are on display alongside a huge variety of companies to showcase their produce.

We bring you the thrills and spills from the biggest agri-food show with a ringside seat from Balmoral Park.

