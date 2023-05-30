Independent MLA Claire Sugden has given birth to a baby girl.

The East Londonderry MLA announced the news on social media on Monday evening.

In the post she said:

"💕It’s a Girl!💕 With much love, we introduce our daughter Indy Sugden Anderson. We thank God for our beautiful blessing. Grateful to Antrim Area Hospital Maternity for exceptional service and over and above care. Mummy C & Daddy A 💕"

The news was met with support from across the political parties.

Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O'Neill said: "What a pure joy, congratulations and wishing you all good health xx."

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson commented under the post: "Many congratulations to both of you!"South Belfast Alliance MLA Kate Nicholl commented "The very best news! Congratulations Claire. Sending lots of love to you all".

UUP MLA Alan Chambers offered his own advice. He wrote: "Congratulations Claire, "My personal experience comment to all new parents is that after a month, or maybe sooner, we all fully appreciate the debt we owe our own parents!”

SDLP MLA Matthew O'Toole said: "She's beautiful. Congratulations Claire."

TUV leader Jim Allister commented under the post: "Very many congratulations. How life will change - but all good!"

