Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill has called up uncapped Kilmarnock midfielder Brad Lyons for next month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers away to Slovenia and Kazakhstan after yet more injuries hit his depleted squad. Senior internationals Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas, Shane Ferguson and Corry Evans had already been ruled out of the trip and have been joined on the injury list by Liverpool wing-back Conor Bradley, Watford left-back Jamal Lewis, and Nottingham Forest defender Aaron Donnelly. However, there is some good news for O’Neill, with strike pair Josh Magennis and Conor Washington returning along with Sunderland defender Dan Ballard.

QPR winger Paul Smyth is also in the squad, having last played for his country in 2021. Veteran duo Jonny Evans and Craig Cathcart have both been selected amongst the defenders despite not having played competitively since the end of last season, with their club futures yet to be resolved. Eight players who were in the squad in June are missing, including Bradley, Lewis and Donnelly. Leyton Orient midfielder Ethan Galbraith, Portsmouth midfielder Paddy Lane, West Ham forward Callum Marshall Larne striker Lee Bonis and unattached midfielder Sean Goss also miss out. Northern Ireland, who sit fifth in Group H with only three points from four qualifiers so far, face Slovenia in Ljubljana on September 7 before heading to Astana to take on Kazakhstan on September 10.

