A world famous Red Arrow which has been lovingly restored by the Ulster Aviation Society is soon to go on display at the Ulster Museum.

The Hawk aircraft, which is one of the most recognisable members of the aerobatic team, was donation by the Royal Air Force.

It formed part of the scarlet formation which have delighted millions in their 60-year history and crossed the skies of 50 countries around the globe.

Ray Burrow, the chairman of the Ulster Aviation Society said: "We couldn't be more thrilled".

“I can’t wait to see the reaction on people’s faces when we wheel it out at the European Heritage Open Days (EHOD).”

The bright red icon is a rare donation as most Hawks tend to go to the largest national air museums.

“We are extremely privileged and honoured to get this aircraft, for which tremendous thanks must go to the RAF Heritage,” said Mr. Burrows.

“Our only regret is that there will be no Red Arrows displays in Northern Ireland this year—a rare problem which we hope will be corrected by air show organisers next year.

“In the meantime, though, visitors to our collection will be able to see a Red Arrows Hawk on the ground, up close and personal - a unique opportunity in itself,” he added.

That opportunity arrives on September 9 and 10, with the Ulster Aviation Society’s twin hangars at Lisburn’s Maze/Long Kesh development site.

The museum is open for public viewing during EHOD, at no charge, of the entire 44-aircraft collection from 10am to 5pm.

Further details are available on the Society’s website, www.ulsteraviationsociety.org, as well as on Facebook.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.