A north Belfast man allegedly kicked his 62-year-old neighbour about the head and threatened to cut her throat with a knife, a court heard today.

Police also claimed Jonathan McCullough punched the woman after breaking into her home at the weekend to make unsubstantiated accusations of stealing from his grandmother.

The 37-year-old council worker, of Southport Court, was refused bail and remanded in custody.

Judge Philip Mateer said: “These offences involve what sounds like a sustained and serious assault upon an elderly female.”

He faces charges of burglary, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, false imprisonment, possessing an offensive weapon with intent, and criminal damage to the victim’s glasses and microwave oven.

McCullough was arrested after police were alerted to a violent incident at the injured party’s house on Southport Court on Sunday afternoon.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he allegedly entered through an unlocked back door and began shouting about money he claimed had been taken from his grandmother.

There is no evidence that any cash was ever stolen.

According to an investigating detective, McCullough punched the woman on the side of her face.

“It is then alleged that he lifted a kitchen knife from a drawer and threatened to ‘cut her f****** throat’,” the detective said.

McCullough took her mobile phone and left at that stage, the court was told, but returned a short time later and smashed a window with a brick to gain entry for a second time.

“He assaulted the injured party again by pushing her to the ground and kicking her to the back of the head, causing damage to her glasses,” the detective alleged.

It was claimed that he prevented her from escaping before he left, taking the keys to property with him.

In a suspected reference to local paramilitaries, he also allegedly made a threat to “get the boys” involved.

Strenuously opposing bail, the detective said McCullough had the woman’s phone and keys on him when he was arrested.

Defence barrister Turlough Madden accepted the charges against his client were serious, but argued that he could be safely released from custody.

“He does have family foundations that can gather around him in order to protect anybody else from the public,” counsel said.

The barrister added: “As I understand it, he’s in full time employment and works for Belfast City Council.”

Denying bail, however, Judge Philip Mateer ruled: “There is a strong likelihood of further offending.”

McCullough was remanded in custody to appear again on November 28.

