Police have warned of a scam targeting bank customers in Northern Ireland after sums close to £250,000 were stolen.

The PSNI received reports from individuals and businesses that have been swindled out of thousands by criminals posing as their bank. Through email and phone conversations, some lasting hours or spanning multiple days, the fraudsters managed to gain access to victims accounts.

Enquiries and efforts to retrieve the money are ongoing, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wilson said: "Criminals use every trick in the book to steal your money, and will constantly change how they present their scam to lure people in.

"They'll tell you that your money is at risk and you need to act urgently, moving your money to a safe account, or that if you switch to another account it will make things easier for you.

"No matter what the claim is, they’re trying to get your personal and financial details. They can sound so convincing it's understandable how people can be persuaded they are genuine.

"However, they're anything but genuine. This is why it's so important to spot the signs that calls or emails of this nature are not real. "Our advice is that you should never disclose your personal or financial details over the phone, or by email, to someone you don't know.

"Guarding your personal and banking details is essential.

"Legitimate providers will never ask for these details in this way. Never disclose them to any unauthorised person.”

Officers have appealed to anyone who believes they have been targeted but has not yet reported, to do so now to police, their bank and Action Fraud.Reports to the PSNI can be made at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or 101.

Action Fraud can be contacted at www.actionfraud.police.uk or 0300 123 2040.Advice is also available at http://www.nidirect.gov.uk/ scamwiseni

