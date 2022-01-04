Thousands of dead starfish wash up on Pembrokeshire coast
Video report by ITV Wales Journalist, Jess Main
Thousands of dead starfish were spotted lining the shores of Pembrokeshire beaches on Tuesday morning.
The sea creatures appear to have washed up during recent stormy weather and low tides.
Some people passing by took photos of the sad but unusual scene, as starfish littered the tide mark. Jordan Bowley took pictures at Coppet Hall beach and said they had seen "a handful of starfish" there before but "not anywhere near" as many as this time around.
Others on social media expressed their sadness at seeing such a huge amount of animals dead along the coastline.
While the sight is unusual, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) say events like this happen all around the coast.
Adam Cooper, NRW's Senior Marine Advisor said: "We do get strandings like this reported around the coast of Wales when there’s stormy weather, especially when that coincides with big tides and we’ve had both of those in the last few days."
A ranger from Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority also supported the idea that unsettled weather could have led to the influx of starfish.
"These starfish breed when there’s lots of feed about so they’re feeding on clams and mussels," Chris Taylor explained.
"Sadly what’s happened here, I think, is that we’ve had a low tide, lots of stormy weather and that has brought a lot of these starfish ashore and sadly these starfish will die."
Mr Taylor added that despite many dying, the ones that survive will be better equipped to the environment.
He said: "There’ll be lots that survive around the rocks and they’ll be the next starfish that’ll go on and breed...They’ll be hardier and better adapted for this environment."
While the ranger said there is little risk to humans, he reminded dog owners to be vigilant and make sure their canine does not eat any of the starfish.
It is not the first time unusual marine life has been spotted, washed up along the Welsh coastline.
A dead minke whale was found on Newgale beach, Pembrokeshire, in December 2020 while another breed of whale was discovered in Rhos-on-Sea, Conwy, last November.