It may not have been a Hollywood ending, but the A-list celebrities were out in force to cheer on Wrexham at Wembley.

Football icon David Beckham and Hollywood actor Will Ferrell were among a number of stars pictured in the stands on Sunday (May 22) ahead of the FA Trophy final against Bromley.

The duo were pictured laughing and joking with Wrexham's owners - and fellow A-listers - Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny, who bought the club in November 2020.

Hollywood actress Blake Lively, who is the wife of Ryan Reynolds, was also pictured in the stands wearing a Wrexham scarf.

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, David Beckham and Will Ferrell in the stands. Credit: PA

Social media was awash with fans and spectators who couldn't believe their eyes.

" Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney, Blake Lively, David Beckham and Will Ferrell watching Wrexham is still the maddest football moment", said one Twitter user.

"As if Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and David Beckham are all here for the FA Trophy Final", wrote another.

But the high profile support wasn't enough to get Wrexham over the line, with Bromley securing the FA Trophy with a 1-0 win.

Despite creating several chances, Wrexham lost after Bromley's Michael Cheek scored just after the hour mark.

Wrexham's attention will now turn to next weekend, as they continue their quest for promotion to the Football League for the first time since 2008.