The families of two teenage boys who were killed in a crash which sparked a riot in Cardiff said the pair were "best friends" as they called for "peace in the community".

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and 15-year-old Harvey Evans were killed in Ely on Monday evening (May 22) while riding an electric bike.

Violence erupted in the community following claims police chased the teenagers before they crashed, with an independent investigation being launched by the watchdog.

Harvey Evans (right) and Kyrees Sullivan (left) were said to have been 'best friends since they were young'. Credit: Family photo

Harvey's family said they are "truly heartbroken" following his death and have asked for "peace within the community".

They said in a statement: “Our hearts are truly broken by the sudden death of Harvey, our much-loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, friend, and boyfriend.

“He lived life to the full, he had a big heart and deep down he truly cared. He was a best friend to Kyrees, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family also.

“We ask for peace within the community and request that people leave the investigation to the police so we can get the answers we so desperately need to lay Harvey to rest.

Harvey Evans (pictured far right) with his family Credit: Family photo

“As Harvey’s mum I want to remember our son as the fun and loving son that he was and not as the media are portraying him now.”

Kyrees’ family described him as a "loving, caring handsome young man".

They said in a statement: "A loving son to Belinda and Craig, little brother to Aleah and Jordan and a special uncle KyKy to Myra.

“He was loved so much by his grandparents and aunties and uncles and his many cousins.

“Him and Harvey along with Niall were best friends since they were young and went everywhere together, they both had so many friends and were very well liked doing many things together, having fun & laughs!!

“They were loved by not only their families but by their community as well. Belinda, Craig & families, would like to thank everyone for all their kind words, flowers, and messages since they lost their son.”

Kyrees Sullivan's family said he was a "loving young man". Credit: Family photo

CCTV footage time-stamped to 5.59pm on Monday appeared to show a police van following two people on a bike.

ITV News understands it is that video which caused tensions to rise following the crash and sparked the unrest.

South Wales Police said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to their deaths and the unrest that followed.

The force has denied any of its officers were at the site of the crash when it occurred.

The police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), said they will investigate “any interaction” between South Wales Police officers and two teenage boys before they were killed.

The IOPC said in a statement: “Following a referral from South Wales Police we have decided to independently investigate an incident in Ely, Cardiff, on Monday which resulted in the deaths of two teenagers.

“Our decision to investigate follows our attendance at the police post incident procedure and after a review of the information received to date.

“We will be examining any interaction between the police and the boys after CCTV footage emerged apparently showing a police vehicle following a bike prior to the incident.”