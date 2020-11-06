Bath Abbey Choir Boys and Lay-Clerks singing 'God be in my head’ by John Rutter.

The full Bath Abbey Choir has pre-recorded a remembrance concert, singing together for the first time since March.

It is the first time the boys, girls and lay-clerks have performed together since the original lockdown restrictions were brought in eight months ago.

The concert will be free to watch online on Friday 6 November at 7.30pm.

The performance is free but people are being encouraged to donate to the Remembrance Concert Retiring Collection Credit: Bath Abbey Choir

The performance was pre-recorded inside the Abbey last week before the national lockdown restrictions came into force.

It was the first time our full choir had sung together since March. Credit: Bath Abbey Choir

The concert is one of the ways people from across Bath and North East Somerset are being encouraged to mark Remembrance Day and Armistice Day at home this year.

Remembrance events have been scaled back due to the restrictions but some small events will still take place with invitees only.

On Remembrance Sunday, the Royal British Legion is filming a wreath laying ceremony at the Bath War Memorial in Victoria Park and a service limited to 60 ticket holders will be held at Bath Abbey.

I know for a great many people it is incredibly important to come together as a community to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom. However, for the sake of our community and to help stop the spread of Covid-19, I would urge people this year not to take unnecessary risks and to remember the fallen at home. Councillor Andrew Furse, Chair of Bath & North East Somerset Council.

