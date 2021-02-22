A fire has broken out in a former Natwest building in the Somerset town of Crewkerne.

Initially, 10 fire engines and additional specialist vehicles were in attendance, with crews from across Devon and Cornwall sent to the blaze.

In a tweet, the fire service said this had now increased to 14 fire engines.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "We were called at 12.36pm by the fire service.

"Officers are on scene to assist the fire service."

The building is on Market Street, the main road through the town.

A statement on the Devon and Somerset Fire and rescue Service's website reads: "We are currently in attendance at a large fire in Crewkerne. We currently have 14 Fire Engines and various specialist vehicles and officers in attendance.

"Crews from Crewkerne, Yeovil, Taunton, Chard, Street, Martock, Ilminster, Sherborne, Axminster, Somerton, Wincanton and Bovey Tracey are currently in attendance. The Police and Ambulance are also in attendance."

