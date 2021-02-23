Suspected cannabis plants have been discovered growing inside an old bank in Somerset following a fire.

More than a dozen fire crews were called to tackle a blaze in the old NatWest premises in Crewkerne on Monday 22 February.

The fire started shortly after midday and firefighters remained at the scene until 7am on Tuesday 23 February.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said 80 per cent of the building was damaged by fire, with smoke damage affecting the entire three-storey property.

Now police are appealing for witnesses, after forensic investigations discovered suspected cannabis plants at the scene.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "Investigations continue at the former NatWest bank premises in Market Street, Crewkerne, following a fire.

"As well as enquiries alongside Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the blaze, we’re carrying out searches and a forensic investigation after suspected cannabis plants were discovered being grown in the property.

"If you have any information which could help the investigation, call 101 quoting reference 5221038694."

