Bristol City have agreed a new three-year deal with Nigel Pearson, who will stay on as manager at the club until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Pearson has been in temporary charge of the Robins since the end of February.

He said: “I’m delighted to become the permanent manager of Bristol City. This is such a fantastic opportunity at a sound football club that has so much more potential.

"The Lansdowns have a long-term vision, not just for Bristol City but for sport in the area, and I’m very grateful for the chance to be at the forefront of that.

"I want to be part of a team that gets to the Premier League. It’s going to be a tough journey and we’ll need the right people on board to achieve it but I am excited about the possibilities ahead.”

The former Leicester City manager has also been welcomed by City's chairman, Jon Lansdown, who said his permanent appointment brings "certainty" to the Robins.

"He brings leadership but in an inclusive way which can galvanise others," he said.

"We have a shared vision and everything is in place facility-wise to start pushing forward. Now it’s about having the right people, with the right leadership, doing the right things andthere is nothing standing in the way.”

Pearson will now stay at Ashton Gate and hopes to push the Championship club into the Premier League.

Read more: