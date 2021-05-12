Visitors have claimed that more than 20 ambulances were stuck in queues outside the Accident and Emergency Department at a hospital in Cornwall.

The Royal Cornwall Hospital was photographed showing the emergency service vehicles waiting outside the Truro hospital.

One woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, accompanied a vulnerable patient to the emergency department and left 12 hours later because of the queues.

She said: "I am truly shocked at how chaotic it was and can well imagine that patient care is being affected.

"It is a disgrace that people are being made to queue outside and no provision is being made for this.

One patient reported arriving at 4pm one afternoon and left 12 hours later at 4am because of the queues Credit: ITV

"When I arrived, there were 21 ambulances queued up. The 'urgent care' part was full, the 'minors' rooms were completely full, and I heard that the 'majors' area was full too.

"Security arrived at 6.30pm and asked people to wait outside as there were too many people in the waiting room.

"There were people who were not very well waiting outside the building. People were told to leave who weren’t patients, but I refused as I was with someone who was vulnerable.

"There were people there waiting nine hours for a bed."

She added that it was a "pretty dreadful state of affairs" and that staff worked tirelessly through the evening to cope with the backlog.

It’s dangerous. I thought people had to be seen within four hours. I’ve not got anything against the staff – they worked so hard. Anonymous visitor at Royal Cornwall Hospital

"There’s something wrong with the system – what are they doing there that means it’s so backed up?

"I don’t want anyone to experience what we experienced. It’s not even the summer season yet – what will it be like then?"

A spokesperson for the Royal Cornwall Hospital said they were aware of the concerns and that health and care services across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly are currently working under immense pressure.

The Trust is currently operating on the highest level of alert known as OPEL 4 and said that declaring an OPEL 4 "isn't a decision that is taken lightly."

The Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly Health and Care Partnership are operating under the highest level of pressure, known as OPEL 4 Credit: BPM Media/CornwallLive

Paul Cook, NHS Kernow Clinical Commissioning Group chairman, said: "All of our health and care services are busy, and we need everyone to do their bit to support our teams to care safely for everyone by contacting their GP or 111 first.

"Residents and holidaymakers can really help to ease the pressure by making sure they use the right services, and by supporting family or friends so they can stay in their own homes, where appropriate.

"We’re asking people not to call 999 or turn up to the emergency department unless they have a serious or life-threatening condition.

"The first point of call should always be your own GP, even if you are here on holiday, and when they are closed, or you simply don’t know what type of care you need, just go online at 111.nhs.uk or dial 111."

