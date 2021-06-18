Play video

Watch Charlotte Gay's report

Children at St Cleer primary school dressed head to toe in yellow to show support for one of their classmates who lives with a progressive genetic disease.

Amelia Hayles has Cystic Fibrosis which causes a build-up of thick sticky mucus in the lungs, digestive system and other organs and can lead to other problems affecting the whole body.

The five-year-old has to take 25 tablets a day, as well as using a nebulizer and doing physiotherapy to allow her to stay healthy and keep breathing clearly.

The condition is one of the UK's most common life-threatening, inherited diseases but is not widely spoken about.

44 Average life expectancy

10,600 People with Cystic Fibrosis

1 in 25 Carry the faulty gene

Amelia's mother Jenny says "As a parent of a child with this cruel condition, I feel that there is not anywhere near enough awareness about CF."

"I found out when I was pregnant with Amelia, that both myself and partner, Adam Eastman, were carriers of CF. It came as a complete shock, as we had no idea or previous knowledge of it being in either family."

There are around 10,600 people with Cystic Fibrosis in the UK but 1 in 25 people are carriers of the defunct gene which can lead to a baby being born with condition.

The whole school turned yellow to raise awareness of Cystic Fibrosis Credit: ITV West Country

Today children at St Cleer joined in Wear Yellow Day to raise awareness and fundraise for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Amelia's reception teacher Mrs Rudd says she is always impressed at how organised and independent Amelia is with her health and it's a brilliant opportunity to help the other children understand more about her condition.

She says "The children are going to grow together throughout the school so I think it's really important we all have a good understanding and an appreciation [for her condition].

"It's a good message for the children to learn that we're all different and unique."

