An 11-year-old boy from Devon who has been camping in his garden since the beginning of the first lockdown last year is taking his challenge to new heights.

Max Woosey from Braunton will pitch his tent at London Zoo for charity.

His challenge in memory of a family friend has raised more than half a million pounds for North Devon Hospice.

Max is now staying at London Zoo to support charity Action for Children's 'Boycott your Bed' sleepout.

He will also become a ‘zookeeper by night’ and prepare snacks for the animals as well as laying a scent trail for Sumatran tiger Asim to follow in his Tiger Territory home.

Max's tent will be pitched next-door to London Zoo’s Land of the Lion enclosure. Credit: PA

Max says: "Having slept in my garden for 459 nights, I can’t wait to boycott my bed at London Zoo with all their incredible animals around me.

"It’s going to be fun and I can’t wait to hear them in the early hours – particularly the lions, who are my neighbours for the night. I’m hoping I will hear them roar loudly near my tent!

"Although I can’t imagine ever sleeping in an actual bed again, I didn’t expect my adventure to take me to the Zoo. I hope that my night at ZSL London Zoo will inspire children and families across the country to join me to boycott their bed."

The charity’s national sleep out night will take place on Friday (9th July).

