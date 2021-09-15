'Staycation' boom sees holiday bookings soar in Devon and Cornwall for 2022

A holiday firm in North Devon has already experienced a significant boom in cottage bookings for 2022.

My Favourite Cottages offers holiday lets in Devon, Cornwall and Somerset and has already seen an astronomical 483 per cent rise in staycation bookings for next year.

The Woolacombe-based company’s managing director, Harry Roberts, believes people are still feeling uncertain about booking holidays abroad because of Covid.

'A rollercoaster for those in travel'

He said: "The last 18 months has been a rollercoaster for those in the travel industry.

"With the halt on international travel, there has been a huge increase in Brits holidaying in the UK.

"However, until recently, the majority of holidaymakers have been more cautious about booking in advance and instead opting for last minute bookings due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic.

"In 2020, last minute bookings, made less than three months in advance, rose by 61 percent compared to 2019.

"Now it seems consumers are becoming less worried about Covid-19 affecting their future holiday plans.

"With over three quarters of the UK double jabbed offering consumers peace of mind, it has boosted the public's confidence in booking holidays for the future, resulting in a surge in advance bookings for 2022 and beyond."