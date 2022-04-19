A mum from Cornwall said she was 'terrified' after four drunk men attacked her teenage daughter’s boyfriend and threatened to stab her with glass.

She was called by her 14-year-old daughter after her teenage boyfriend was assaulted by the group in North Street, St Austell, on Saturday 16 April.

The 15-year-old sustained facial injuries before the group turned on the mum as she arrived to pick them up outside Ozzell Bowl bowling alley in Priory Road.

'If I get stabbed the kids wouldn’t know what to do'

She said: "They started on me as well. I was trying to get my kids to safety - my daughter and her boyfriend who had already been injured.

"They were just a bunch of drunks who were out looking for a fight.

"One of them smashed a glass and threatened to stab me with it. I got the kids into the car and they surrounded it.

"They kicked the car several times. I was telling them 'they're kids and I'm their mum', but they didn't care. They stood in front to stop me driving off."

'Absolutely terrifying'

The mum said she called the police three times and described the ordeal as "horrible".

"I did fear for myself. I was thinking 'if I get stabbed the kids wouldn't know what to do'," she added.

"I was picturing myself stabbed and bleeding and my 14-year-old daughter not knowing what she should do. It was absolutely terrifying.

"The four men, I say men, but they were aged between 19 and 22, and extremely drunk. They sounded local.

"I've seen posts on the local Facebook page that there were young men throwing glass bottles in town earlier in the day, they'd been drinking several hours, so it may be the same people."

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police are investigating reports of an assault which took place on North Street, St Austell at around 7.15pm on Saturday 16 April. It was reported that a teenage boy was assaulted by a group of men.

"The victim sustained facial injuries as a result of the incident, which are not believed to be serious. Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries in relation to this matter.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting CR/032183/22. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.