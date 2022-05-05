Gordon Ramsay has sold one of his Cornwall homes for £7.5million in what is the most expensive sale ever recorded in Cornwall.

The multi-Michelin starred chef had owned three properties in the county at one point, but the sale brings that number down to just the one.

Daymer Bay House in Trebetherick, near Polzeath, was first purchased by the father-of-six for £4million in 2016.

At the time he was in the midst of a planning battle to bulldoze a property in Rock which would later become the family's Cornwall home.

The Hell’s Kitchen star built two adjacent homes in Rock on the site of the now-demolished 1920s five-bedroom property, called Lanarth, which he bought for £4.4million in 2015.

At the time, it was the second most expensive sale ever recorded in Cornwall. But estate agents said the property needed modernising, and in July 2016 he won an eight-month battle to bulldoze the home.

Gordon Ramsay's garden - Daymer Bay

He eventually sold the Trebetherick home, where they lived during renovations, in March 2021 for £3.5million more than he first purchased it, Land Registry documents have revealed.

The £7.5million sale was the most expensive across all of Cornwall for 2021 and is believed to be the most expensive ever recorded in the county.

Previously the most expensive sale recorded in Cornwall was Rock's Polwartha. The home sold again for £6.5million on September 27, 2007. It had remained the most expensive property sold in Cornwall until now.

Little is known about Gordon Ramsay's Trebetherick property but in 2019 the TV chef had been given the green light to build an igloo-style wood cabin in the back garden to provide a place to stay for visiting friends and family.

Gordon Ramsay's Rock house near completion in 2020 Credit: BPM Media

He also sold his Grade II listed Fowey property back in October 2020 for £2.75million. Trevail House on Fore Street was the town's former Lloyd's Bank and underwent extensive renovations in 2017 before being let out as a holiday home for up to £7,000 per week.

Daughter Holly Ramsay and son Jack Ramsay spent time at the property with friends during the first coronavirus lockdown.