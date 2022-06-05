Parts of Bristol city centre could be pedestrianised permanently

Parts of the city centre in Bristol are set to be pedestrianised permanently in multi million pound plans.

Bristol City Council is preparing to ask for £2 million of funding to make major changes to the historic part of the city, making certain streets, like King Street, safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

The pedestrianisation plans would also see more outdoor seating space for pubs and restaurants.

Bars along King Street have pushed for pedestrianisation for several years, and the council announced early plans before the pandemic hit.

But with the need for social distancing and boosting hospitality businesses, a temporary scheme was introduced in summer 2020.

Now that could soon be made permanent.

Transport planners will ask council chiefs to approve the plans for the pedestrianisation, during a cabinet meeting on June 7.

In a cabinet report, senior transport planner Sam Green said: “The aim of the project is to make the Old City and King Street area pedestrian-friendly by restricting vehicle movements within the project area, to encourage walking and cycling, reduce air pollution, make more street space available for commercial and cultural activities, and improve accessibility.”

Mr Green added: “The project will improve space for people, routes for walking and segregation for cyclists away from vehicles. Other benefits include improving air quality, combating climate change, improving health and wellbeing, addressing inequalities and tackling congestion.

“The project will improve the sense of place for the historic centre of Bristol. This will increase economic resilience in the area by encouraging more commercial activity, markets, footfall and future tourism.”

If the cabinet approves the business case, the next step will see council bosses submit a funding bid to the West of England Combined Authority for the project.

This is expected to happen in October, and the whole scheme is expected to cost about £2.17 million.

There's no date yet when construction work would begin, or how long the project will take.

As well as removing through traffic, other parts of the project include dropped kerbs and tactile paving in the Old City, upgrading puffin crossings on Baldwin Street to give pedestrians more priority, and installing new benches on Baldwin Street.