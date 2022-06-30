A large fire at a tip near Bristol was caused by a battery or electrical item in the non-recyclable waste area, a report has found.

People living close to the Mangotsfield Sort It recycling centre were advised to close their windows and doors when the fire broke out on May 17.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service has now told South Gloucestershire Council the cause of the blaze was accidental.

In a newsletter to residents, the council said internal repairs were carried out quickly and the centre reopened on May 20.

“We have been advised that the fire was caused by a battery or electrical item in the non-recyclable waste area," the council added.

It said 75% of waste placed in the non-recyclable area could be recycled from home.

“To help people recycle more at the Sort It centres, we will re-introduce our open bag policy in July,” the council said.

“Tables will be available to open bags of mixed waste and sort recyclable items.

“Sorting waste before arriving will also allow more waste to be recycled and help prevent fire.

“In good news for the Mangotsfield Sort It centre, planning approval has been granted for a slip road at the site to prevent queuing on the local roads at busy times.

“Work is expected to start this autumn and access to the recycling centre will be maintained wherever possible to minimise disruption.”

Ten fire crews from Kingswood, Hicks Gate, Temple, Yate, Portishead, Southmead, Pill and Avonmouth were sent to the scene last month.

They used two jets, two high-pressure hose reels and multiple thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the blaze, and 12 firefighters wore breathing apparatus.

The service drone was also used to assess the severity of the flames, while positive pressure ventilation fans were used to clear smoke logging from the building in Carsons Road.

Credit: Adam Postans, Local Democracy Reporter