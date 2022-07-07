A 24-year-old woman who left police fearing for their safety has been jailed over her role in the Bristol riots.

Charly Pitman, of Brislington in Bristol, was found guilty of rioting following a trial at Bristol Crown Court earlier this year.

She has today (7 July) been sentenced to three years in prison after a jury rejected her claim she had been acting in self-defence.

She is the 19th person to be jailed in connection with the March 2021 riots, which broke out during a 'Kill the Bill' protest against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

Pitman denied the offence, claiming she had been out protesting for women's rights.

During Pitman's trial, jurors heard how she positioned herself at the front of the crowd, challenging police officers as they attempted to separate protesters from the neighbourhood police station.

Jurors were shown footage of Pitman acting aggressively towards the officers, striking their shields and helmets, and were told her actions caused them and others to fear for their safety.

The court had heard that on the day in question Pitman had not gone out to join the Kill the Bill protest, but it followed a London vigil following the death of Sarah Everard.

Nerida Harford-Bell, defending Pitman, said: "She was supporting women's rights generally to be on the street."

Miss Harford-Bell said her client was not a danger to anyone. She urged the judge to consider imposing a prison sentence that could be suspended.

Judge Julian Lambert said Pitman made a conscious decision not to leave the riot and encouraged others to attack police officers.

He added jurors decided quickly there was ‘no basis for self-defence’, as Pitman had claimed during the trial.

Including Pitman, those jailed for offences committed during the riot have been imprisoned for a combined total of 74 years and nine months.