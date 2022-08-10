Woman who threw missiles at police van during Bristol riot jailed

A 21-year-old woman who threw missiles at police during the Bristol riot has been jailed.

Rose Lazarus, from Bishopston, admitted a charge of violent disorder at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 8 August and was sentenced to 14 months in prison.

During the riot, Lazarus attacked a line of officers over a sustained period of time - pushing and hitting against their riot shields and forcefully kicking out on multiple occasions.

The court heard she also threw missiles at a police van.

Rose is one of three people who appeared at Bristol Crown Court in the past week charged with offences committed during the riot.

On Friday 5 August, Sidney Barnes admitted a charge of assaulting an emergency worker. The 22-year-old, from Sussex, was sentenced to a 12-month community order, 870 hours of unpaid work and £250 costs.

Christopher Hind, 38 and of Eastville in Bristol, also appeared at the court on Monday 8 August and admitted a charge of violent disorder. He is due to be sentenced on Thursday 8 September.

Det Supt James Riccio said: “Three more people have now ultimately admitted their behaviour on the night of 21 March last year was criminal.

He added: “Their admissions of guilt may well be a result of the compelling evidence investigators have gathered against them, but I also hope it is because they have come to realise their actions went too far.

“We fully respect the fundamental democratic right to peaceful protest but aggression and violence are unacceptable.”