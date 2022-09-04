The future of a key bus route through Bristol has been saved after First West of England announced it would formally take on the service.

The m1 metrobus runs from Hengrove through to Cribbs Causeway and is used by more than 50,000 passengers a week.

But the future of the route came into doubt after the parent company of its operator, Bristol Community Transport (BCT), announced on 23 August that it would cease all operations.

The HCT Group, one of the world’s leading transport social enterprises, said it had run into financial difficulties caused by the fall in passenger numbers during the pandemic and the current surge in fuel and labour costs. It said it would stop all of its community-based operations on Friday (26 August).

But now it has been announced the m1 metrobus route will be formally taken over by First Bus on Monday (5 September).

It has also said staff from BCT, including drivers and head office staff, have been offered roles at First West of England.

Doug Claringbold, managing director at First West of England said: “The m1 service has played a vital role in connecting south Bristol to other areas across the city and therefore it’s crucial to ensure the continuity of this route, which has performed extremely strongly, with passenger numbers now at pre-Covid levels.

“BCT has been very much behind the success of the route and we will ensure that we continue to provide a first class service to existing and new passengers.

"As we have been operating the buses on all other metrobus routes and will be doing so on the new m4 service, we feel we are ideally placed to ensure that BCT’s legacy lives on.

“We also look forward to welcoming BCT’s drivers and head office staff into the First West of England family," he added.

First West of England has already been operating the m2 and m3 metrobus services

The m1 will continue to run as normal, operation seven days a week from Monday.

This weekend has seen a transitional period allowing for the changeovers of operators, meaning there are no m1 busses operation on Sunday (4 September).

Lynn McClelland, chief executive officer at HCT Group said: “We are very proud at what we have achieved with the m1 service and whilst this is a sad day for BCT, we know that the route will be in very good hands with First West of England.

"It has been an absolute privilege to serve the people of Bristol over the past decade and to have played a key part in the success of the metrobus network."

The m1 was created in January 2019 as part of a £230m city-wide rapid transit system, which also included the m2, running from Long Ashton Park and Ride to the city centre, and the m3, running from Emmersons Green to the city centre.

This system is also set to include the new m4 service, which is launching soon and will take passengers from Bristol Parkway Station to the Mall at Cribbs Causeway.

Vehicles operating on metrobus routes have priority over other traffic at junctions and can use segregated busways as well as convention bus lanes.

Passengers using the cashless service are able to access destinations quicker due to a fewer number of stops, with busses only stopping at key sites to reduce journey times.