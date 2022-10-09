Play Brightcove video

Watch police at the scene of the critical incident in Bedminster

A critical incident has been declared following reports that 'suspicious packages' were being left outside a pub in south Bristol.

Emergency services were called to the Three Lions pub in West Street, Bedminster, at around 12.40pm today.

As a precaution, people have been evacuated from the pub, police have confirmed.

At around 1pm today a major incident was declared, but after police reviewed the situation, it was changed to a critical incident, which has a lower threshold.

A spokesperson from Avon & Somerset Police said: “A 50m cordon has been put in place and we’d ask members of the public to avoid the area.

“A critical incident has been declared while searches are carried out.

“We’d like to reassure people we have well-rehearsed plans for dealing with such incidents.

"There are road closures in the surrounding area while emergency services are at the scene so we would please ask motorists consider alternative routes."

Updates to follow.