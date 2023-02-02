Police are investigating a house fire in a Cornish town that is believed to have been started deliberately.

Emergency services were called to a property in Grenfell Avenue in Saltash at just before 2am yesterday (1 February).

One man and four dogs were in the property when the blaze broke up, but they were unharmed.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police are treating the incident as suspected arson and want to speak to two people who were spotted 'running away' from the scene.

Detective Sergeant Alexandra Fisher said: “We would like to trace the two people seen running away.

"Even if they were not involved, we would like them to come forward so that we can eliminate them from our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police via their website, or by calling 101 quoting log 0045 of 1 February.