A yellow weather warning for ice and snow is in place across the South West and many areas have already experienced heavy snowfall, making roads dangerous.

There is major disruption across the region's road networks while all flights at Bristol Airport have been suspended.

While some buses in the region are operating as normal, in areas with heavy snowfall some services have been cancelled or are delayed.

The Met Office's warning is in place until 9am tomorrow (Thursday 8 March), with meteorologists urging people to take extra care.

A severe weather alert has also been issued by National Highways for the South West.

What road closures are in place?

A39 in Somerset

The A39 has been shut both ways in Nether Stowey after several lorries became stranded in the snow.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix issued an alert which reads: " A39 both ways closed due to snow between Jacksons Lane and Hack Lane.

"The road has been closed after several lorries have become stranded in the snow."

M5 in North Somerset and Devon

Traffic is also building on the M5 in North Somerset after a crash. One lane is closed on the northbound carriageway at Junction 23 for the A39.

Elsewhere on the motorway, all traffic is being temporarily held due to a police incident on M5 southbound in Devon. Inrix issued an alert between J28( A373 Honiton Road) to J29 (A3015) (Exeter)

A35 in Dorset

The A35 Dorchester Road has been closed both ways with slow traffic due to an accident between A3066 Sea Road North (Esso roundabout, Bridport) and Litton Lane (Askerswell).

A303 in Devon

The A303 is partially blocked in Yarcombe, Devon, due to an accident. Traffic monitoring site Inrix says delays are not being helped by the weather.

First Bus latest for Bristol and Bath

First Bus says its services in Bristol are operating to the timetable but may be a little slower than normal in some areas due to heavy snowfall.

But heavy snow in the Bath area means services 172/173/174 & 379 for Bath have all been suspended. Service 174 will still operate to Shepton Mallet from Wells only. Service 376 is scheduled to operate as normal.

