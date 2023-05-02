A teenager who died after entering the River Thames has been named as Swindon teenager Jake Smith.

The 17-year-old went missing on Sunday 30 April after playing near the river at Lechlade-on-Thames in the Cotswolds with four of his friends.

A search operation was launched after Jake entered the water and did not resurface, with the emergency services and a helicopter scanning the area.

Police divers found a body in the river on Monday 1 May and it has now been formally identified.

Jake's family has now urged others to think about water safety.

In a short statement, they said: "We unfortunately lost Jake in a tragic accident.

"The support and messages we have received have been overwhelming and shows the love that people had.

"Jake will be missed by all his family and friends.

"We would like to thank the emergency services, the community and especially The Riverside for their kindness and support.

"Although this was a tragic accident, we urge people to stop and think before they jump into the river."

Gloucestershire Police said Jake's death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.