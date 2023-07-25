Play Brightcove video

Tourists returning from Corfu and Rhodes have described the "frightening" experience of being forced to flee the Greek islands after devastating wildfires cut their holidays short.

Some passengers who landed at Bristol Airport after desperately trying to leave the fire-ravaged islands said they felt "overwhelmed" by their ordeal.

Speaking to ITV News West Country, two passengers said they had been left "frightened" after being forced to evacuate their hotels because of the wildfires and then faced long and arduous journeys back to the UK.

Patricia Ivey, a holidaymaker from Avonmouth who left Rhodes with her family, said: "Smoke was everywhere coming over the hotel and that was at about 8pm in the evening.

"Around about 10.30pm they set the alarm off in the hotel, we all had to meet up down on the beach and then they explained there was going to be 10 coaches coming.

"While we were driving along, we looked out the window and saw all the red fires up in the mountains. It was scary yeah. I've never experienced that in my life before and I don't want to experience it again."

Repatriation flights landed in the UK overnight and are set to continue today.

Holidaymakers have spoken of their “traumatic” experiences, being evacuated from hotels and sleeping in schools, airports and sports centres on the popular Greek island.

Mark Payton, from Bristol, landed in the UK on 24 July after taking a ferry from Rhodes to Kos and then finding a flight to their home city.

"I've got lots of love and respect for the Greek people and the devastation there is over there", he told ITV News.

"But, we've just come off the plane, my son was next to a couple who had flown out Saturday and as they landed they were told their hotel was already burnt down.

"I just don't understand why they were even put on the flight today. It's just devastation over there.

"It's really difficult, you plan these summer holidays but it feels like a long weekend away."

Holiday operators continue to cancel flights and holidays, meaning thousands could be at risk of having their getaway plans scuppered.

The official guidance from the government is to get in touch with your travel company if you are due to go on holiday over the coming days.

Travel firm Tui carried out five repatriation flights as of Tuesday morning and has cancelled all flights to Rhodes up to and including Friday 28 July, with holidays scrapped for those going to affected hotels before and on Sunday.

Airline easyJet said it was operating its third flight on Tuesday, while a spate of Jet2 flights took place on Monday evening. Travel firms have increased numbers of staff based on the island.

On Monday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told parliament: "We are at war – completely focused on the fires.

"Over the coming days and weeks, we must remain on constant alert."

He also highlighted the threat from climate change saying it "will make its presence ever more felt with greater natural disasters throughout the Mediterranean region".

Tour operators and airlines have been sending repatriation flights to bring people back to the UK and companies have more scheduled.

A fourth repatriation flight operated by Tui brought people to the UK from Rhodes on Monday, with another scheduled for Tuesday morning, after the arrival of three flights on Sunday night.

EasyJet and Jet2 have also scheduled additional flights.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said on Monday evening that he had spoken with airline companies and welcomed the additional flights.

However, people have not been discouraged from going to Rhodes, a decision Downing Street defended.

The prime minister’s spokesman said: "The current situation is impacting on a limited area in Rhodes and while it’s right to keep it under review and it’s possible that the advice may change, we do not want to act out of proportion to the situation on the ground."

