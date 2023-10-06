Tolls on the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry could rise by almost twenty-five percent, with operators blaming rising costs and inflation.

On 7 October the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee will launch a consultation on the plans to increase fares.

It says the impact of higher than expected levels of inflation and interest rates, rises in energy and fuel costs, and ongoing reductions in traffic levels have resulted in a loss of profit.

The Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry carry around 18 million vehicles a year.

The Tamar Crossings joint committee said: "Since the invasion of Ukraine in Spring 2022 we have seen extremely high and unpredicted levels of inflation which have significantly affected the cost of everything we do.

"This is compounded by the fact that our traffic levels are still only 90% of pre-Covid levels with a corresponding effect on income.

"As a result we are now operating in deficit and have minimal reserves.

"The crossings operate on a self-financing basis with no subsidy from either the Government or the owners of the two crossings - Plymouth City Council and Cornwall Council - both of which have very pressing demands on their finances and are not in a position to offer financial support.

The organisation’s reserves are expected to be completely depleted during 2024/2025, unless income is increased.

Tamar crossings added: "Neither Council is in a position to fund a deficit and there is currently no prospect of support from Government, although the Joint Committee and the two Councils are continuing to actively lobby for that support.

"The aim of the consultation is to provide information to users and key stakeholders on the Joint Committee’s finances, and to seek views on both the immediate proposals and the future structure of charges."

As part of a consultation, which begins on Saturday 7 October, members of the public will be asked for their views five options that are under consideration:

Increase tolls for cars to £3.00 cash and £1.50 tag. This option follows a previous approach of increasing both cash and tag rates by similarpercentages.

Increase tolls for cars to £3.20 cash and £1.60 tag.

Increase tolls for cars to £3.00 cash and £1.80 tag. This option keeps theceiling price of tolls the same as option 1 but addresses resilience concerns byreducing tag discount.

Increase bridge tolls for cars to £3.00 cash and £1.50 tag and ferry tolls to£4.00 cash and £2.00 tag

No change in tolls. The joint committee has said this is not a practical way forward as it carries very significant risk for service delivery into the future.

A set of specific key stakeholders will be contacted directly including MPs, haulage industry representatives, parish and town councils, emergency services, interest groups and local politicians as part of the consultation.

Information about the consultation, including a copy of the consultation leaflet and a link to the questionnaire, will be available on the committee's website.

People can also provide written feedback by email at consultation@tamarcrossings.org.uk.