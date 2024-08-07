Bristol protests: What's the latest?

Around 1,000 people are gathering in the Old Market area of Bristol tonight as speculation mounts over a rumoured protest later this evening.

Hundreds of police officers are on duty to deal with a gathering on West Street on Wednesday 7 August.

At 4.30pm, Bristol Commander Superintendent Mark Runacres said: “There is a lot of speculation on social media about what is going to happen tonight and this has caused a lot of concern among our communities.

“To be clear, at this time we are only aware of plans to gather on West Street.

"I urge people to let us deal with anyone who is violent, damages property or commits offences motivated by hate. We will not tolerate this behaviour and people can be reassured we will keep you safe.

“Those who engage in criminality, will be held accountable and will face the full force of the law."

Enhanced stop and search powers are in place.

7pm

Around 1,000 counter protesters are in the Old Market area, chanting "refugees welcome".

A420 West Street One Way Street closed from Trinity Street to Gloucester Lane.

7.30pm:

More than 2,000 people are now present.

Police on horses have been seen.

