Two chancellors, two home secretaries, one PM gone: Liz Truss' 44 days of chaos

ITV News Political Correspondent Libby Wiener reports on the rise and fall of Liz Truss

Liz Truss has made history as Britain's shortest ever serving Prime Minister.

Her premiership lasted just over six weeks, after she announced that she would be resigning on Thursday.

The Truss government managed to get through two Chancellors and two Home Secretaries, in just 44 days, serving under two monarchs, as her leadership was rocked by resignations.

Ms Truss had been in office just two days when the Queen died.

The weeks that followed brought a series of catastrophes for her government, as her mini-budget sparked markets turmoil, and the UK plunged deeper into the cost of living crisis.

Here, we take a look at the key numbers that defined Ms Truss' premiership.

Fourth PM in six years

When Ms Truss defeated Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest she became the UK's fourth prime minister in the past six years.

She followed Boris Johnson, Theresa May and David Cameron, who had presided over the last 12 years of Conservative governments.

Now, the Tory Party membership will prepare to vote in a fifth leader, with the next general election expected to take place in 2024 at the earliest.

The Queen welcomed Liz Truss at Balmoral on September 6 2022 and invited her to become Prime Minister. Credit: PA

Two monarchs

Just days after Ms Truss flew to Balmoral to meet Queen Elizabeth II and be officially sworn in as PM, the UK entered a collective period of mourning following the death of the late monarch.

On Thursday, 8 September, Ms Truss became the 15th and final prime minister to serve under Queen Elizabeth II and the first to hold office under the reign of her successor, King Charles III.

Two Cabinet dismissals

Since July, the government has churned through four chancellors, in Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi, Kwasi Kwarteng, and the incumbent, Jeremy Hunt.

Mr Sunak resigned from the role shortly before Ms Truss' predecessor, Mr Johnson, was outed from the government.

By the time Ms Truss' premiership began, she had anointed Mr Kwarteng chancellor, but he would last only 38 tumultuous days before his exit was confirmed.

His resignation, ahead of a humiliating mini-budget U-turn, made him the second shortest ever serving chancellor.

The shortest ever serving chancellor, Iain Mcleod, died in 1970 after 30 days in office.

Mr Kwarteng's successor, Suella Braverman, resigned on Wednesday.

Her departure signalled the second MP to leave one of the four Great Offices of State under Ms Truss' leadership, as her power hung in the balance.

Ms Braverman earned the title of shortest ever serving home secretary- lasting just 43 days.

In her resignation letter she issued a parting shot to Ms Truss saying she had "concerns about the direction of this government".

She was replaced by former Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who was in the job less than 24 hours before his Prime Minister joined the resignation wave.

Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked after just 38 days as chancellor. Credit: PA

Three major policy U-turns

MPs from all sides of the political divide have been scathing of Ms Truss over a series of screeching U-turns.

The PM and her Chancellor's 'mini-budget' panicked the markets, triggering mortgage chaos, and a government Bond-selling emergency.

The government's unfunded supply-side reforms were described as an 'economic experiment' on the British public by Labour opposition leader.

After initially saying it would scrap the 45p rate of income tax for people earning more than £150,000, the government backtracked amid widespread condemnation of the measure.

Suella Braverman resigned as home secretary. Credit: PA

Soon afterwards then-chancellor Mr Kwarteng bowed to pressure to bring forward the publication of the government's medium-term fiscal strategy to explain how the government would account for the debt created by its plan.

But Mr Kwarteng was quickly supplanted by Mr Hunt, who accelerated the government's U-turns - ripping up the remainder of the mini-budget in a bid to plug the multi-billion pound hole in the UK economy, and soothe spooked markets.

Liz Truss making a statement outside 10 Downing Street. Credit: PA

During a session of Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) this week Ms Truss also appeared to shift her stance on growing pensions in line with inflation.

She told MPs she was “completely committed” to the triple lock on pensions, despite indications that she was preparing to ditch her pledge altogether.

She announced her resignation the next day, delivering a short speech outside Downing Street in which she hailed her own record on tackling soaring energy bills, and standing up to Russia's Vladimir Putin, as he wages war in Ukraine.

Ms Truss said the Tory party's leadership election would be completed within the next week.