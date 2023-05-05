The mother of a nine-year-old school girl who was stabbed in the street in Boston has been elected as a local councillor for the town.

Lilia Valutyte suffered a fatal stab wound while playing on Fountain Lane in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 28 July last year.

Lina Savickiene was elected to the Station ward as part of the Boston Independent Group after the local elections on May 4th.

Lilia Valutyte. Credit: Family handout

In March she led a public meeting in the town about ways to increase public safety.

Ms Savickiene was absent when the result was called, but previously told ITV Calendar she was driven to make a change to make people "feel more safe in Boston."

She said she used to feel safe, walking "every two evenings with my kids" on their scooter and bike "just to enjoy the town".

"Now, we don't do that," she said.

"We need to think about [the children's] future, and our future as well."

Lilia's death prompted widespread shock and an outpouring of grief in Boston. Hundreds of people attended her funeral.

After Lilia's death, Lina said she "got a lot of support" which she had "never felt before".

Now she says she wants to use that support to give back to her community.

Deividas Skebas of Thorold Street in Boston, who is accused of murdering Valutyte, has been declared unfit to stand trial. Instead, a trial of the facts has been scheduled for July 10.