Three-time Olympic field hockey champion Laura Unsworth will carry the flag for Team England at the closing ceremony of Birmingham 2022 tonight.

The midfielder, who's from Sutton Coldfield, will be the first-ever athlete to pass the Commonwealth Games Federation flag to Australia ahead of the Victoria 2026 games.

Unsworth is one of the nation's most decorated hockey players with over 300 caps for England and Great Britain - the most any woman has held.

England Hockey said Unsworth was "speechless" but extremely excited to be handing over the flag.

Unsworth will pass the Commonwealth Games Federation flag to Australia Credit: PA Images

She said: "It’s an absolute honour to hand it over in my home city of Birmingham to Victoria."

"I was speechless when I was asked," she said.

Unsworth adds: "Birmingham has put on a fantastic Games and for me the highlight has got to be winning that gold medal on my fourth time trying, it’s been an absolute whirlwind and the best 24 hours of my life."

The hockey star will help lead Team England out at the Alexander Stadium alongside Peterborough-gymnast Jake Jarman who won gold in the floor, vault, all-around individual events, and the team competition.

The honour comes after England women's hockey won gold at the Birmingham 2022 final on Sunday (August 7th) against Australia.

It was England women's first ever hockey gold.

Every Commonwealth Games since 1998 Team Engalnd won a bronze or silver medal but never gold.

The hockey star was the first field hockey player to win three Olympic medals and holds gold Commonwealth Games and European medals.

What medals has Laura Unsworth won?

Commonwealth Games 2022 gold

Commonwealth Games 2014 silver

Commonwealth Games 2018, 2010 bronze

2016 Summer Olympics gold

2020 Summer Olympics bronze

2012 Summer Olympics bronze

European Championships 2015 gold

European Championships 2013 silver

European Championships 2019, 2017, 2011 bronze

The closing ceremony kicks off at 8pm tonight (August 8th) after 11 days of sporting action.