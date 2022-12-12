Play Brightcove video

Island Energy CEO, Jo Cox, gave an update to journalists this afternoon

Jersey's gas supplier, Island Energy, says there have been "no issues detected" with the network following an explosion which destroyed a block of flats in St Helier.

Five people have died and four others are still missing following the blast just before 4am on Saturday 10 December.

Emergency responders have spent days searching the Haut du Mont site but no survivors have been found so far.

Reading a statement outside the company's La Collette offices, Island Energy's CEO Jo Cox confirmed engineers have been carrying out safety tests on Jersey's gas network.

She said: "Along with my colleagues at Island Energy, I join everyone in Jersey in offering our prayers and thoughts to families who have lost loved ones at this tragic time.

"Island Energy continues to work alongside the emergency services as they continue their recovery operation.

"The company will conduct its own investigation into what happened, as well as helping the various official enquiries."

CCTV footage obtained by ITV News captured the moment of the blast

Ms Cox added: "Our engineers are safety-testing the island’s gas network, and this will be completed in the next few days.

"No issues have been detected in the survey so far."

It comes after Paul Brown, the island's Chief Fire Officer, confirmed firefighters had been called out to the site at 8:36pm on Friday - just hours before the fatal blast.

It's understood to have been in response to residents reporting the smell of gas.

Jersey residents who think they smell gas are being urged to call Island Energy's emergency number on 01534 755555.