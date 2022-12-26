A tenth person has been confirmed to have died following an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey's capital, St Helier, earlier this month.

73-year-old Kathleen 'Kathy' McGinness lived in a neighbouring building to the one destroyed in the blast at the Haut du Mont complex on Saturday 10 December 2022.

Since the incident on Pier Road, she had been receiving treatment at Jersey's General Hospital, where she died on Christmas Day.

Nine people had previously been confirmed to have died in the blast.

Jersey's Police Chief, Robin Smith, paid tribute to Kathy's family - and the families of all those who died in the tragedy:

"This incident has been incredibly challenging for everyone involved and I would like to praise the families for their stoicism in the face of such tragic circumstances.

"The island is right behind them and on-hand to support, but first and foremost we are there together to give them their privacy and time to grieve."

Jersey's Chief of Police, Robin Smith, addressing journalists at a press conference earlier this month. Credit: ITV Channel

Mr Smith said that the victim's family are being supported by specially-trained Family Liaison Officers, adding "my thoughts, and the thoughts of all of us at States of Jersey Police, are with them."

The inquests into the deaths of those who died in the blast are expected to open on Friday 30 December 2022 and be adjourned while the Police investigation continues.

Jersey Fire & Rescue and Island Energy - Jersey's gas supplier - are also carrying out their own investigations into the explosion.

