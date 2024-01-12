The Jersey charity Caritas has hit out at Ministers, saying the current "political soap opera" is taking focus away from helping islanders who are struggling in the cost of living crisis.

The charity has released a damning statement after feeling "disappointment, dissolution and downright anger" over the lack of attention on islanders' needs.

It comes after Caritas, which supports islanders in poverty, has seen a rise in the number of people relying on food banks in recent months following the increase in electricity and water rates and milk prices which increased by 7p per litre on Monday 7 January.

Caritas says the States must bring their focus back to the island's needs rather than arguing amongst themselves. It refers to the vote of no confidence in Chief Minister Kristina Moore lodged by the former Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Tom Binet.

The charity says once the vote is concluded on Tuesday 16 January, attention must given to the "escalating" poverty and to re-consider the introduction of a living wage.

Patrick Lynch, Caritas CEO says: “We hoped that 2024 would see a positive change and a real focus from our politicians on the real issues for islanders.

Instead, we are being treated to another unsightly bout of in- fighting and evidence of a clear lack of concern or empathy for the everyday struggles that so many of their fellow islanders are enduring.

"We ask that as soon as next week’s internal wranglings are concluded, whatever the make-up of the Council of Ministers, they immediately give long overdue focus to the devastating poverty".

Patrick added: “We also ask the government to apologise for the assertion that a Living Wage is not desirable, something which therefore implies they believe poverty is desirable!"

Caritas added that clients have also commented on the living wage which was declined an increase last year, stating: "None of them seem to give a damn (sic) about people like us and call a living wage ‘undesirable’! What planet are they on?"

The charity has invited Ministers to make contact with them in "an open and collaborative manner, to engage with Caritas and our partner organisations, who have the necessary contacts, to complete a proper review of the Living Wage".

