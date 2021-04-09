play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by Paul Crone

It is almost 50 years since the Queen and Prince Philip visited the shipyard in Barrow to launch the warship, HMS Sheffield.

Thousands gathered along the dock on that summers day in June 1971 in the hope of catching a glimpse of the royal couple.

For twins Ann Granville and Sheila Fenwick, it's a memory they will never forget - the pair were chosen to meet the Duke in person and recall feeling a mixture of nerves and excitement.

We were excited but nervous as well, of course, because it was a huge occasion for us both. Sheila

Half a century on, Ann and Sheila can still recall how a jovial Prince Philip helped to put them at ease as he asked if the pair ever swapped places.

They also remember the Prince's ever present devotion to the Queen, a trait he would show throughout his life.

Whatever she's had to say, he's always been on her shoulder and that's nice in a marriage Ann Granville

The twins were chosen to meet the Duke as representatives of the shipyard Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Responding to today's announcement on the death of the Duke, Ann said she was ''very sad.'' She described him as a ''marvellous man who was very likeable and easy to talk to.''

The pair say they will always remember the day they met their prince charming.