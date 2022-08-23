Play Brightcove video

Forensic officers dressed in white overalls remain at the scene in Dovecot

The murder of a nine-year-old girl in Liverpool has been described as an "appalling act of evil" as police continue to hunt down the gunman.

The child was found with a gunshot injury to the chest when officers attended the scene at Kingsheath Avenue, Dovecot, on Monday evening (22 August).

She was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where she later died.

Meanwhile, two other people - a man and a woman - remain in hospital with gunshot wounds.

Detectives claim that an "unknown man" entered the property and started to fire a gun, hitting all three people.

Police have cordoned off the scene in Dovecot after the murder of a nine-year-old girl. Credit: PA images

Nobody has been arrested and police are searching for the gunman.

A murder investigation has been launched and a huge police presence remains at the scene, with residents have described the incident as "devastating".

The killing came 15 years to the day after 11-year-old Rhys Jones was shot dead in Croxteth.

The mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson has said the nine-year-old's murder is an "appalling act of evil".

She said: "15 years to the day that Rhys Jones was murdered, another innocent child of our city becomes a victim to gun crime."Has nothing been learned? Enough is enough. This is an appalling act of evil.

"If you know something, you must come forward. Guns have no place in our communities.

Harry Doyle, who is Assistant Mayor of Liverpool and councillor for Knotty Ash, said: "I live locally and we went to bed last night knowing the police presence not understanding what happened.

"But to wake up, as many residents have woken up this morning, to the news that a nine-year-old has lost her life is heartbreaking and I'm filled with anger and disgust that this evil could take place on our streets."

Play Brightcove video

Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, offered his condolences the nine-year-old victim's family.

" My thoughts are with the little girl’s family, devastating news, for them and their community", he said.

The leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said: "The killing of a nine-year-old girl last night is a heartbreaking tragedy for Liverpool and the whole country.

"I’m sending my thoughts and prayers to her family and friends, the other victims of this senseless shooting, and the whole community."

Ian Bryne, Member of Parliament for Liverpool, said: "Liverpool has today woken up to the heartbreaking news that a nine-year-old girl has been shot dead.

"Fifteen years after Rhys Jones was murdered, another innocent child of our city has been lost to gun crime.

"Our communities deserve better. Our children deserve better."

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims has called for anyone with information about this "truly shocking incident" to contact police.

She said: "This cowardly individual does not deserve to be walking the streets and I would urge those who know anything to speak to us and tell us what they know so that we can put the person responsible behind bars where they belong."

The nine-year-old's death is the third murder in Liverpool in as many days.

A woman in her 50s was fatally stabbed in Kirkby on Monday evening and Knowsley Council worker Ashley Dale, 28, was shot dead inside her home on Sunday.

Police are also still searching for two suspects after Sam Rimmer, 22, was shot dead by a gang on e-bikes in Dingle, on August 16

From left: Sam Rimmer, Ava White and Ashley Dale were all victims of violent crime in Liverpool. Their deaths are not connected.

There has been a series of high-profile cases in which child victims have been caught up in gun and knife violence across the city.

A teenage boy was recently jailed for the murder of 12-year-old Ava White, who was stabbed to death in the city centre after a row over a Snapchat video last November.

In 2021/22 there were 17 killings across the region, according to the latest Home Office figures.

Violent crime across Merseyside has been increasing consistently in recent years, according to the data.

There were 68,720 cases of violence against the person during the same time period, a figure that has been climbing year-on-year, up from 45,848 recorded in 2018/19.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...