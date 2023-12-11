Play Brightcove video

William Brown's parents have paid tribute to him.

More than £15,000 has been raised for the funeral of a boy killed in a hit-and-run in Kent.

Seven-year-old William Brown was trying to get his football on the A259 Sandgate Esplanade when he was knocked down.

The incident, which happened at around 5.35pm on Wednesday (6 December), involved a grey Peugeot van and a red Citroen car.

The van left the scene before the arrival of emergency services and the child was confirmed dead at the scene.

William Brown died after being injured in a collision near Folkestone. Credit: Family handout

At around 5.15pm on Thursday (7 December), a local man was arrested in Dymchurch on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by careless driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and perverting the course of justice.

The 49-year-old was later bailed to return to the police station on 6 March 2024, pending further enquiries.

Investigators are continuing to appeal for information.

William's parents have described him as 'a beautiful boy who is so soft and gentle'.

The fatal collision happened on the A259 Sandgate Esplanade. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Speaking to ITV News Meridian William's mother, Laura Brown said: "My son was the sweetest boy in the world.

"Will was kind, funny, and so soft and gentle."

Father William Brown said: "Once we know what happened, we can bury our son in peace.

"Nothing was a drama with Will. If her were here now, he'd be sat here saying 'come on guys, it's happened, but I'll see you in heaven dad.'"

