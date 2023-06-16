Several people from our region have been named in King Charles III's Birthday Honours List.

North East MBE list:

Sergio and Emma Petrucci MBE

Co-founders of the Red Sky Foundation, Sergio and Emma will be awarded an MBE for services to health and the community in the North East.

The couple, from Sunderland, set up RSF to support the Children's Heart Unit at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.

Emma and Sergio Petrucci with their children Enzo and Luna. Credit: Family photo

During their fundraising efforts, which has totalled over £950,000, they have funded the provision of more than 400 defibrillators for community use across the region. In addition, 100 defibrillators have been provided to grassroots football clubs in our area.

Their defibrillator programme has offered training and education on using the devices, with CPR support available for those with heart problems in their family.

To date, RSF has purchased two echocardiogram heart scanners for local hospitals and secured a specialist Fontan nursing post for our region. This will help children who have had a Fontan procedure- which is a type of open heart surgery - and will be the first of its kind in the UK.

They have also funded machinery, equipment, specialist nursing care, holistic treatment as well as hosting an annual Red Sky Ball and various other fundraising challenges.

In 2021, the couple were previously recognised for their charity work by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Lynne McKenna

A Dean of Education and Society at the University of Sunderland, will be awarded an MBE for services to education.

The 59-year-old from East Boldon is described as an "inspirational leader" in education with a dedication to the profession.

Currently the Dean at the university where she first trained to teach, Lynne specialises in initial teacher training (ITT) and Sunderland has become the North East's largest provider of ITT under her leadership.

She recently led the university to become one of the only six UK providers of the International Qualified Teacher Status (IQTS) pilot scheme, aiming to increase the accessibility of high-quality evidence-based training globally.

In addition, Lynne piloted the new DfE 'Apply for Teacher Training' service - testing and approving the format before rollout. She was asked to speak about best practice in the House of Lords. During the pandemic, Lynne coordinated a scheme to enable trainees to provide virtual teaching to staff members' children.

Lynne is described as going 'above and beyond' in her work, and creating projects to benefit the entire university sector and women's networking events.

Teresa Chaytor

Artistic director for TIN Arts, Teresa has been awarded an MBE for services to the Performing Arts and for people with learning disabilities.

The 51-year-old from Durham co-founded TIN Arts to address the lack of provision for people with learning disabilities to participate in dance and the performing arts. For the last 20 years, the company has been recognised nationally as a best-practice inclusive dance group.

The programme has showcased over 1,000 performances and 20,000 workshops, with five art festivals. In 2017, Teresa and co-founder Paul Martin Wilson pioneered 'The Talent Hub'.

TIN Arts has supported learning disability dancers to become professional, including George Williams, the first dancer with LD to successfully audition for Sadler's Wells National Youth Dance Company.

During lockdown, outreach sessions were available via Zoom or pre-recorded on DVDs.

Over two decades, Teresa has shared her knowledge and expertise to empower other professions to create more opportunities for those with additional needs.

Selwyn Arthur Leslie Morgans

The manager at Aycliffe Secure Children's Home in Durham has been awarded an MBE for services to children's social care.

Selwyn has dedicated more than 40 years to working with vulnerable children. He became manager of the largest secure children's home in the country between 2015-2022.

The SCH at Aycliffe cares for young people complex needs and those suffering from mental health issues or violence. Ofsted were impressed with his commitment to positive outcomes for young people and awarded an 'Outstanding' in all areas judgement. The report commended the support for young people which led to a reduction in custodial sentences.

During the pandemic, Selwyn worked tirelessly to ensure the care home could stay open, despite losing a quarter of its staff at one point.

William John Barnes

The governor of Walbottle Catholic Primary School has been awarded an MBE for services to education and the community in Newcastle.

The 85-year-old is described as a man with "a great many accomplishments" within his community and "a role model for children," as he continues to make contributions to the school he volunteers at and its affiliated church.

William recently stepped down from the role due to health issues, but remains a governor and is active in ensuring the school meets financial and regulatory targets, whilst the children receive the best education they can.

Jean Verona Trewick

Jean has been awarded an MBE for services to voluntary organisations.

The 63-year-old from Wallsend worked as a business management lead for the Department for Work and Pensions. She has been involved in charitable organisations and initiatives since the age of 18.

Jean currently holds a proud role volunteering within the Girls Brigade.

Speaking to ITV Tyne Tees, Jean said the nomination was a "total shock", when she opened the letter from His Majesty on her birthday.

"There's so many people out there that do what I do. It's been the hardest five weeks of my life to keep the secret."

A list of those awarded a BEM:

The British Empire Medal is a British and Commonwealth award for meritorious civil or military service worthy of recognition by the Crown.

Tara Mackings - for services to the community in Tyne and Wear

Julia Robinson - for services to public libraries and the community

Ian Pattison - for services to the NHS

Karolynne Anne Hart - for services to public libraries and the arts

Thomas Pringle Robson - for services to charity and the community

Lewis Thomas Potter - for services to higher education and medicine

Vikki Ewen - for services to the community in Coquetdale, Morpeth

