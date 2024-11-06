Three men have been arrested in connection with an explosion in Newcastle which claimed two lives including a seven-year-old boy.

Northumbria Police have been investigating since the incident in Violet Close, in Benwell, in the early hours of Wednesday 16 October.

Archie York, seven, and Jason Laws, 35, both died in the blast.

The force confirmed on Wednesday (6 November) that three men, two in their 30s and one in his 50s, have been arrested.

Each has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of manslaughter, and the production of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.

They remain in police custody.

Leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Katie Smith, of Northumbria Police, said: “This has been a truly tragic incident which resulted in the loss of two lives.

“As a result of our ongoing enquiries, three men have today been arrested in connection with the explosion.

“Our investigation will remain ongoing as we seek to provide answers to what has happened.

“We would continue to ask people to avoid speculation surrounding this incident both online and in the community.

“Anyone with any information which could assist our enquiries should contact us as soon as possible if they have not already done so.

“We would also like to thank people for their continued support and cooperation.”

Those with information which could assist the investigation should complete the form here.

For those unable to contact the Force via this way, you can call 101. Quote log number: NP-20241016-0028.

Information can also be provided anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.

