A Limavady woman who lost her uncle to Covid has called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign after the publication of Sue Gray's 'partygate' report.

Sharon Oliver's uncle Harry died in London, hundreds of miles away from his family.

She and the rest of her family followed the rules and did not visit him when he contracted Covid, nor were they able to travel for his funeral.

The Sue Gray report has confirmed that people at the heart of government did not follow those same rules that they have set.

“I think he should resign," she told UTV.

"He’s a disgrace,” Sharon told UTV as she watched Mr Johnson address Parliament following the publication of the report.

Today's publication of the full Sue Gray report has revealed yet more details on the scale of rule-breaking in No. 10 Downing Street.

Members of staff discussed how to avoid cameras when drinking at work, people became so drunk they had fights and were sick and at other times staff messaged each other saying they had "got away with it."

Sue Gray was clear that the "senior leadership" at No. 10 must "bear responsibility" for the party culture in Downing Street, which came about due to a "failure of leadership".Speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said that he took "full responsibility" for the rule-breaking that occurred.

Both Alliance and the SDLP have called for Boris Johnson to resign.

Sharon Oliver told UTV's Gareth Wilkinson that watching Mr Johnson speak on the topic was causing her pain over the death of her uncle.

Harry Oliver might have lived on his own in England but he kept in very close contact with his family back in NI. He would speak with his family often and visit whenever he had the chance.

Sharon and the rest of the family wanted to visit him during his illness, they had to stay at home due to the lockdown restrictions.

The family were not even able to secure Harry's body after his passing so he could be buried in Northern Ireland as he wished.

After several months Sharon and the family were able to get Harry's ashes, however the pain of not being able to be with her beloved Uncle during his last days is still raw for her.

She says that she "doesn't think much" of Mr Johnson's apology.

“He’s still trying to say he didn’t do it. He just seems to not say sorry or nothing for what he’s done.”

