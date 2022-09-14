Hospital appointments have been cancelled and some GP surgeries in Wales will close on Monday following confirmation that the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be a bank holiday.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said it will postpone all planned appointments and clinics and close GP surgeries and most community pharmacies on Monday 19th September.

A spokesman for the health board said: "In light of confirmation that there will be a bank holiday to mark the Queen's state funeral, the Health Board is postponing all planned appointments and clinics on Monday 19th September. However, some patients may be contacted due to the urgency of their appointment to proceed if agreed with patients and the teams.

"The Health Board will be in contact with all patients affected by this announcement to make alternative arrangements for their care."

Swansea Bay University Health Board also confirmed that it will postpone routine outpatient appointments and routine blood tests scheduled for Monday, as well as closing GP surgeries and some pharmacies.

Their statement said: "We are postponing routine outpatient appointments scheduled for Monday, and are contacting the patients affected directly.

"We are continuing with planned cancer and urgent surgery, and emergency care. Other services like chemotherapy, radiotherapy and renal dialysis will also go ahead with a bank holiday service."

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health board said its services will be running "in line with normal Bank Holiday arrangements."

The Queen's funeral on Monday, September 19 will be a bank holiday. Credit: PA

In a statement, a spokesperson said: "We are working hard to ensure any disruption is kept to a minimum. Anyone who has an appointment/ procedure within any of our services that day should assume it is going ahead as planned unless told otherwise."

Powys Teaching Health Board said it will also be operating a bank holiday service, meaning GP Practices and NHS Dental Practices will close.

They said in a statement: "The Health Board will be in contact with you if your appointment on Monday 19 September 2022 needs to be rearranged."

Hywel Dda health board also confirmed that its services would be affected, saying in a statement: "The Health Board is contacting all patients to confirm or re-arrange their appointments, depending on service availability. Whilst all emergency services will be operating as normal, we need to adjust some elements of our planned care services and prioritise patients with urgent care needs wherever possible."

Hywel Dda says chemotherapy and some urgent surgery will continue as normal.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board and Cardiff & Vale University Health Board are yet to confirm how the bank holiday will affect their services.

The UK government said the Queen's funeral will be a designated bank holiday for the entirety of the UK including Wales.

Schools in Wales will be closed, but when it comes to workplaces the UK Government guidance is that closure "is a matter for discussion between individuals and their employer", adding that "there is no statutory entitlement to time off for bank holidays, but employers may include bank holidays as part of a worker’s leave entitlement".

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "We have written to all NHS organisations in Wales to outline our expectation that services run in line with normal Bank Holiday arrangements, ensuring urgent and emergency services are maintained and where workforce allows, continue with planned care services with a particular focus on cancer and clinically urgent procedures.

"We are also asking organisations to ensure staff, patients, and the public are made aware of any changes to services."