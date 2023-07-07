Cardiff's annual food festival is underway, giving foodies the chance to sample the best produce from Wales and around the globe.

The festival, which runs from 7 July to 9 July in Roald Dahl Plas, Cardiff Bay, features over a 100 stalls offering different delicacies, along with live music.

Do you need to book tickets?

You do not need to book a ticket to enter the festival. Entry is free for the event which has been running in the capital for over 20 years.

What are the opening times?

Friday: 12.00 - 22.00 (The Producers Fair and The Farmers Market close at 21.00)

Saturday: 11.00 - 22.00 (The Producers Fair and The Farmers Market close at 21.00)

Sunday: 11.00 - 19.00

A host of independent food and drink businesses will be running over the weekend.

How to get to the festival:

The festival is situated opposite the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff Bay.

You can reach it by train which runs every 12 minutes between Cardiff Queen Street station and Cardiff Bay station. It travels back until 11:54pm on Friday and Saturday, or until 9:54pm on Sunday.

The Baycar bus service also operated between Saint Mary Street the Millennium Centre. You can travel back every 15 minutes until 5:55pm, then half hourly until 11:10pm on Friday and Saturday, or until 8:10pm on Sunday.

There is also a rental bike station close by and a number of car parks.

Traders at the farmers market:

Tarsier Southeast Asian Spirit - Southeast Asian Gins, rum and bottled cocktails including Calamansi Negroni & Chilli and Pineapple Bramble.

Gwatkin Cider - Cider, perry, apple juice, cider brandy and perry vodka.

Fuffle from Fudgeheaven - Fuffle & Fufflechinos.

Rickard's Cornish Biltong - Biltong, Droewors and some imported South African sweets, soft drinks, chutneys, spices and biscuits.

Freda's Peanut Butter - Variety of 7 different flavoured peanut butters, all handmade in Cornwall.

South Wales Spirit Company - A range of gins, artisan spirits, liqueurs, and spirit-based drinks.

Northern Brownies - Artisan homemade brownies baked to a very decadent and fudgy consistency, following a family recipe.

The Pudding Wagon - A selection of brownies, cookie bars, blondies, Rocky Roads and brownie bombs.

Blueberry Hill Preserves - Artisan Chutneys, Preserves, Luxury Curds, Savoury Sauces, Waxed Cheese Truckles, Honey & Oatcakes.

William Tongs Best Biltong - Biltong, droewors, chilli bites, stokkies, boerewors and South African confectionery.

Wiltshire Chilli Farm - Award winning chilli sauces, jams, spreads, oils, crackling, chocolate, salts, seasonings, dried chillies and chilli plants.

Popty Cara Of Pembrokeshire - Handmade Bara Brith, Welsh Cakes, Cider Cake, Sticky Gingerbread, Fruit Cake and Various Traybakes.

Gilly's - A unique range of oil free Balsamic based dressings and marinades and miniatures gift sets.

MKS Food Distribution - Olives, Nuts, Turkish Delights, Baklavas

The Twisted Curry Company Ltd - Curry & marinade spice kits to cook a healthy curry at home (with no additives or preservatives) all serving 6-8 people.

Bloom Sugar Cakes - Sponge Squares, Caramel Shortbread, Brownies, cookie pie, cookie sandwich, cookie bars, brownie loaded pots.

TORS Vodka - Award winning Vodka by using British farmed soft winter wheat spirit, blended with Dartmoor spring water.

Dimkins Patisserie - French Macarons

Isaac Poad Brewing - A range of bottled beers including IPAs, golden ale and porters, along with a range of gin liqueurs.

Burtree Puddings - Award winning Sticky Puddings & Sauces, award winning flapjacks and tea loaves.

Marie Cresci's Cheesecakes - Homemade cheesecakes in individual pots in a variety of flavours including gluten free and vegan.

Chock Shop - Over 25 varieties of Belgian chocolate brownies and blondies served on their own or with chocolate sauce, fresh cream and strawberries.

Ty Caws - British Farmhouse Cheese, crackers, preserves and cheese plates to take away.

The Welsh Picnic Pantry - Brownies, Blondies, Cakes, Cookies, muffins and other baked goods. All handmade using the best quality chocolate and ingredients.

GingerBeard's Preserves - A wide range of preserves including jams, chutneys, mustards, hot sauces, sauces, pickled eggs and pickled onions.

Edwards Fudge Kitchen - Traditional handmade fudge

The Finest Fudge Co - Gift boxed handmade slabs and fudge bags

Flowerhorn Brewery - Mosaic Pale Ale, Citra Pale Ale, Orange Juice IPA, Pale Ale dog biscuits and merch including caps, beanies, t-shirts and glassware.

Fudge Factory - Handmade fudge.

The Artisan Pastry Bakery - Pastel de Nata (Portuguese Custard Tarts), Mini Quiche, Bacon and Cheese Turnover, Sausage Rolls, Puff Pastry and special Breads.

Doughnutterie - Selection of gourmet doughnuts and baked goodies.

Bee Welsh Honey - Welsh honey and beehive products.

Bang-On Brewery Ltd - Craft Beer, gift packs, branded merch, chilli nuts, beer sauces and jams.

Ralph’s Cider LTD - Traditional farmhouse cider and perry. Lilo's Handmade - Handmade dried pasta in an array of different flavours, and vegan friendly pasta sauces.

R&G Thai Curry Paste - Authentic Thai curry paste.

Lucelas Chocolate Rum - Smooth luxurious chocolate hand blended with botanical rum, perfect on its own or with their range of cocktails.

Seasons Cakery - A variety of cakes and bakes including brownies, blondies, cookies and cake slices.

Baker Bears - Cupcakes, Cakesicles, Tray Bakes (Millionaire, Rocky Road), Mini Cookie Pie, Cookie pie Slices, Stuffed Cookies, Cake Jars

Celtic Spirit Co - Whisky liqueurs, brand liqueurs, gin liqueurs is a selection of fruity and botanical flavours.

Samosaco - Samosas, Bhajees, Pakoras, Onion Bhajee Scotch Eggs, Kebab rolls, Pickles, Chutneys, Sauces

Mountainview Ice Cream & Milkshakes - Our range of varied flavours of ice creams, sundaes and ice cream milkshakes.

Retro Shots - Retro Sweetie Inspired Liqueurs

Fwdge - Homemade chocolate fudge in a selection of flavours, pick and mix style.

Fat Bottom Welsh Cakes - A variety of unique and usual flavoured welsh cakes, alongside more traditional welsh cakes.

Harrison & Griffiths - A small bakery based in Nottingham, baking the finest Caribbean cakes using family recipes.

Jethro's Marinades & Sauces - Marinades, sauces, chutneys, pork crackling in 9 unique varieties.

Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee - Coffee Beans, Coffee Brew Bags, Nespresso Compatible Capsules, Signature Blends and Coffee Accessories

Cascave Gin - A selection of lovely gins, thermal glass cups, metal straws and LED bottle lights.

Cwm Deri Wines and Liqueurs - The oldest producer of country wines and liqueurs in Wales.

Traders at street food piazza:

Mac Daddies Gourmet Mac and Cheese - Mac and Cheese with toppings like hot pulled meats, truffle and gold - using homemade marinades and sauces.

The Mighty Soft Shell Crab - Soft shell crab with tempura batter, sweet chilli sauce, creme fraiche on a soft tortilla with seasonal leaves.

Pimentos Bar and Grill - Caribbean Food including jerk chicken, curry mutton, stew chicken, curry chicken, sweet potatoes curry, rice and peas.

The Dough Thrower - Artisan firewood pizzas

Le Coq Buttermilk Fried Chicken - Buttermilk Fried Chicken in form of Burgers, Wraps, Box and Cone. All accompanied with fries and salads.

Purple Poppadom - Samosa Chaat, Kerala Fried Chicken and Chips, Onion Bhaji, Bombay Fries and Thousand Island Sauce, Chicken Tikka Masala, Chana Masala

Smokin Griddle - Choose from Spicy, Signature, Just Cheese or Classic Beef Burgers and add on house seasoned skin on fries.

Taste of Persia - Freshly prepared kebabs, Persian stews served with saffron rice, Falafels, Baklava & Persian delights

Lilo's Handmade - Hot fresh homemade pasta dishes and homemade deep fried mac n cheese balls.

Keralan Karavan - Traditional flavours of Southern India with a modern twist including The Raj Burger and Frankies Wrap.

The Welsh Creperie - Authentic French crepes and French style pancakes freshly cooked in front of customers.

Bao Selecta - Gua Bao - A bao bun filled with braised pork belly, pickled mustard greens, peanut powder and fresh herbs.

Wingstack - Flavoured chicken wings, chicken burgers, wraps, vegan cauliflower wings, chips and vegan cauli burgers.

Meat and Greek - Souvlaki, Salad bowls, Lamb Kleftiko loaded fries, Halloumi fries, Feta & Oregano Fries.

Paella & Chorizo - Meat Paella, assortment of tapas and freshly squeezed orange juice.

Traders at the producers fair:

Cafe Cannoli - Award winning simian cannoli

The Blaenafon Cheddar Company Ltd - Award-winning handmade cheddar waxed truckles and gift packs.

Continental Cottage - High-quality German salami in a variety of styles and flavours including Chorizo, Hazelnut, Chilli, Green Pepper and Black Pepper.

Llanfaes Dairy Ice Cream - Artisan Ice Creams, Fruit Ices and Vegan Ice Cream

Kin Toffee Vodka - Bottles of Kin toffee vodka and Kin toffee apple vodka sold in a range of bottle sizes and gift sets

The Great British Cheese Company - An array of award-winning British cheeses, with a small range of chutneys and cheese biscuits.

Butternut Box - Fresh, healthy, natural, human-grade dog food for our and our customer's four-legged friends. Putting the food back into dog food.

Flapjackery - Luxury gluten free flapjacks handmade in Devon

Beth’s Bakes - Brownies, blondies, cupcakes and cookie cups

Barti Rum - Barti Spiced Rum, Barti BBQ sauce, Barti rum salted caramel and Barti Rum gift sets.